Dry, seasonably cool this weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The cold front that brought welcomed rain on Friday has exited the region, with drier and chillier air returning in its wake. Quiet weather is expected through Monday before the next storm system brings widespread showers from Tuesday into Wednesday morning. The good news is that this rain looks to exit just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday and Black Friday.

Saturday morning starts with clouds clearing quickly from north to south. Temperatures are in the low 40s where the sky has cleared north to upper 40s where clouds still hold south.

Saturday afternoon sees a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures only in the low 50s amid a light north breeze.

Temperatures drop quickly Saturday evening to the mid 30s by midnight. Overnight, expect a mostly clear sky with low temperatures near 30 degrees. Rural areas fall to the 20s. Areas of frost are likely, though fog develops near rivers.

Sunday sees lots of sunshine with high temperatures in the mid 50s.

Monday will be partly cloudy as high temperatures climb to the mid 50s.

Tuesday sees widespread showers with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

Showers linger into Wednesday morning then move out, giving way to a clearing sky Wednesday afternoon. Chillier air takes over as high temperatures only rise to the mid 40s.

Thanksgiving Day will be mostly sunny with a cold start in the 20s followed by a still-chilly afternoon in the 40s.

Black Friday continues to stay mostly sunny and dry with high temperatures returning to the mid 50s.

