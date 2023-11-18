Former high school teacher accused of sexual misconduct with student

A former high school teacher is charged with sexual misconduct with a student.
By Cody Wilson
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:55 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A former teacher at Ravenswood High School faces charges of sexual misconduct with a student, Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellinger said Friday.

Brent Michael Jones, 33, is charged with two counts of sexual misconduct. He was taken to the South Central Regional Jail. Bond was set at $200,000 cash.

Jackson County Schools Superintendent William Hosaflook confirmed Friday that Jones “is no longer employed with Jackson County Schools.”

The sheriff said the alleged sexual misconduct has been going on for a while but was discovered Thursday night. He said reports came in through the See Something, Say Something program.

Investigators immediately began looking through emails and other “things,” Mellinger said.

The sheriff said he’s aware of students sending pictures and false information out and is asking parents to curtail that behavior. Otherwise, he said it will be taken as cyberbullying and then there would be an investigation. He said parents are asked to have a word with their children to prevent any such investigations from happening.

Among the agencies that investigated are the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Ravenswood Police Department, and the SHIELD program.

