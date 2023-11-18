Hometown Hero | Becky Frampton

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - “Selfless, hardworking, caring and all-out amazing person” -- that’s how friends, family and colleagues describe Becky Frampton.

“She’s just an awesome person, what she does for this population of people. It really is heartwarming,” her son Luke Frampton said.

And her colleagues said she will always lend a helping hand.

“Whoever crosses her path, she helps out in the best way that she can,” said Tabitha Lewis, program coordinator at the Service Station.

To Luke, his mom is a role model and has been his entire life.

“She’ll do anything, she’ll give you the shirt off her back if you need it, and she’s just a great person. She’s an angel on earth, really,” he said.

People know Becky as the eyes and ears behind the Service Station, a nonprofit organization with the mission of creating a safe space for people to find their purpose through service no matter their limited abilities.

“She makes you want to come to work. she makes you wake up everyday and you’re excited,” Lewis said.

To those who love her and those she serves, there’s no better person for the job.

“They absolutely adore her, and she adores each and every single one of them,” Lewis said. “They know they are loved by her and what she does. She’s changed everybody’s lives. Everybody that comes to the service station, works for her or participates in it, she changes everybody’s lives.”

Becky’s son Nathaniel was born with developmental disabilities and, when searching for services for him, she realized there were none that she felt met her needs -- so, she started her own.

WSAZ’s Adriana Doria: “We do something called Hometown Hero and you’re surrounded by everyone that you love here to be this week’s Hometown Hero, so we have a WSAZ certificate for you.”

It’s an award Becky never thought she’d get, and she says she owes it all to her team.

“I have a staff, a team, an amazing team of people who work here -- families that are involved with us and the individuals that we serve are just bought in to the mission to serve with purpose,” Becky Frampton said.

Giving everyone, no matter their circumstance, a chance to shine.

“I don’t think I had Nathaniel by chance or by accident,” Frampton said. “So, I just choose to take that and use it for better to do with. These people deserve so much more than they are getting, and I think to challenge them to meet their potential, too, I think is a huge thing. It’s just what God puts on my heart to do and to be.”

