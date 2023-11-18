Man dies following two-vehicle crash

WEST PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man has died following a two-vehicle crash in Scioto County Friday night.

Dustin Gordon, 33, of Strout, passed away after being taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital, officials said.

In a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 6:50 p.m. on U.S. 52 near mile marker 16 in Washington Township.

Officials said that Gordon was driving southwest on U.S. 52 when he went over the center line and struck a vehicle traveling northeast head-on.

Four people were transported to a nearby hospital because of the crash.

This crash remains under investigation.

