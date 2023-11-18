Man dies from head-on crash injuries

Fatal crash generic image
Fatal crash generic image(Source: KNOE)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:35 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man has died from injuries suffered in a head-on crash that happened Wednesday on state Route 104 in Scioto County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said Friday.

David Bender Jr., 25, of West Portsmouth, passed away after being flown to Cabell Huntington Hospital, troopers said.

The crash was reported around 6 a.m. Wednesday, south of the intersection of Big Bear Creek Road.

Investigators say Bender was driving north on state Route 104 when he went left of center, colliding head-on with a southbound tractor-trailer.

The tractor-trailer driver was taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers say Bender, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from a 2000 Mitsubishi Eclipse.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person struck by vehicle downtown
2 struck by vehicle downtown
Kentucky proposes changes to SNAP benefits
Kentucky proposes changes to SNAP benefits
27 arrested in drug trafficking ring between Detroit and Huntington
27 indicted in drug trafficking ring between Detroit and Huntington
2-year-old injured after accidental discharge of gun in store; mother charged
Generic police lights
Suspected natural gas leak fixed

Latest News

Drying travel weekend ahead
First Warning Forecast
A trooper fired a gun at Dakota Lansing during the incident, according to Ohio State Highway...
Suspect arrested after wild chase
Hometown Hero | Becky Frampton
Hometown Hero | Becky Frampton
A former high school teacher is charged with sexual misconduct with a student.
Former high school teacher accused of sexual misconduct with student