Young girl dies after gate falls on her at school

By 13 News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) - A 9-year-old girl was killed in an accident at an elementary school in Tucson, Arizona, on Friday.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it happened at Centennial Elementary at about 2:22 p.m.

The girl was helping close a large metal gate when it fell on her, according to the sheriff’s office. She died at a local hospital.

In a letter to parents, the Flowing Wells Unified School District said, “This is a tragic event and we are all grieving.”

The district said counselors will be at the school Monday to support students and staff.

Copyright 2023 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former high school teacher is charged with sexual misconduct with a student.
Former high school teacher accused of sexual misconduct with student
Generic police lights
Suspected natural gas leak fixed
Dakota Lansing has been charged with felonious assault on a police officer and failure to...
Suspect arrested after wild police chase and trooper-involved shooting
The entrance and exit ramps of I-64 West were closed at Nitro.
I-64 westbound reopens after semi accident
Person struck by vehicle downtown
2 struck by vehicle downtown

Latest News

A police officer manning a roadblock talks with an employee of New Hampshire Hospital who was...
Authorities say they have identified the suspect in the shooting of a hospital security guard
Fatal crash
Man dies following two-vehicle crash
SpaceX’s gargantuan deep-space rocket system safely lifted off Saturday morning but ended...
SpaceX launches Starship in second test flight
Palestinians inspect the site where the Israeli military struck what it said was a hideout for...
Most Shifa Hospital patients, staff and displaced leave as Israel strikes Gaza’s north and south