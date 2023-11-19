Bright finish to weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cloud cover earlier in the day on Saturday cleared for a blue sky finish, and the brightness carries over into Sunday. Clouds gather on Monday ahead of the next storm system, which will bring widespread showers from Tuesday into Wednesday morning. The good news is that the system looks to exit in time for the Thanksgiving holiday itself allowing sunshine to return and last through the upcoming weekend.

For Saturday night, expect a mostly clear sky with low temperatures near 30 degrees. Rural areas fall to the 20s. Areas of frost are likely, though fog develops near rivers.

Sunday sees lots of sunshine with high temperatures in the mid 50s.

Monday will be partly cloudy as high temperatures climb to the upper 50s.

Tuesday sees widespread showers with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

Showers linger into Wednesday morning then move out, giving way to a clearing sky late Wednesday afternoon. Chillier air takes over as high temperatures only rise to the upper 40s.

Thanksgiving Day will be mostly sunny with a cold start near freezing followed by a cool afternoon in the upper 40s.

Black Friday and Saturday continue to stay mostly sunny and dry with high temperatures returning to the mid 50s.

