Gas service restored for nearly 700 customers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Mountaineer Gas Company announced on Sunday that crews are working to restore service along the 46 miles of lines on Charleston’s West Side impacted after a high-pressure water main break that infiltrated the gas distribution system in that area on November 10.

As of 3:30 p.m. November 19, crews restored gas service to approximately 140 additional customers. While another 200 customers are ready for inspection and reconnection service, according to an MGC spokesperson. In total, approximately 690 customers’ gas services were restored.

Anyone needing a smoke alarm can call 304.340.3650 or click HERE.

In addition, the City of Charleston said the American Red Cross will go door to door on Monday, November 20, to install smoke alarms.

Meals will be served at 519 Central Avenue on Monday, November 20 Tuesday, November 21, and Wednesday, November 22 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Mountaineer Gas strongly recommends that customers take the following precautions once their services have been restored:

If you smell natural gas, move immediately into a safe place and call Mountaineer Gas at 1-800-834-2070 and 911.

If you have a carbon monoxide detector and it sounds like an alert, do not ignore it. Make sure those devices are properly maintained and have fresh batteries.

If your appliances have been repaired or replaced and you notice they are not operating normally (including unusual flame characteristics), stop using them immediately and call Mountaineer Gas.

If you lose gas service again, do not attempt to restore it on your own. Only MGC employees and contractors are qualified to restore service.

Customers will see credits on their future bills. Some billing cycles have already been processed, so these credits will not be reflected on current bills.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Mountaineer Gas.

