Hunting spot closed due to wildfire

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A portion of a popular hunting spot in the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve will remain closed due to a wildfire as Monday marks the start of buck gun season across West Virginia.

New River Gorge National Park and Preserve officials said the War Ridge and Backus Mountain areas of the park remain closed.

“We understand this area is a popular hunting spot. To ensure the safety of firefighters, this area remains closed. As things progress, we will reevaluate with fire managers and provide an update on the status of the closure.”, said Charlie Sellars, Superintendent at New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.

The access road beyond the campground is closed as well.

No new growth has been reported from the Steep Valley Fire, and is 85% contained, according to officials.

Crews monitor and scout for any remaining hot spots over the next few days.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The remainder of the park is open for normal hours of operation.

