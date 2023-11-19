Huntington advances to Class AAA semi-finals

By Jim Treacy
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 11:07 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington High scored early and often against Spring Mills and is moving on in the West Virginia high school football playoffs. They jumped out to a 27 point lead and won the game 41-6 with five touchdowns and a pair of field goals.

HHS will host Martinsburg next Saturday at 1:30 p.m. with the winner heading to the Super Six in Wheeling.

Here are the highlights from the game.

