Natural gas services restored to some customers in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s been eight days since a gas outage on Charleston’s west side left hundreds of families without heat and hot water.

For Mountaineer Gas Company customers like Gary Conner, he’s had to make a few changes to get through the outage.

“I moved my bed from the bedroom to the living room and then hung up a sheet in the living room, and then just put a space heater in there. I just kind of camped out in the living room for a week,” he said.

After an entire week without service, Conner and others on his street got their gas turned back on Saturday morning.

“They even came inside made sure that they didn’t smell any gas, had each of us turn on our thermostats and run them for a few minutes to make sure they were operating,” Conner said.

Mountaineer Gas Company said around 550 customers have had their service restored with another 225 ready for inspection and reconnection.

Gas service restored for 550 customers; additional crews offering aide

Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin said things are moving in the right direction.

“Some houses are taking 15 minutes to get back online,” she said. “Some are taking hours to get back online, and that’s why you see some neighborhoods or some roads gone a little slower.”

Mountaineer Gas said they hope to have everyone’s gas restored in the next five to six days.

