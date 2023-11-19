Next storm system may slow pre-Thanksgiving travel

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Increasing cloud cover on Monday will be a sign of changes to come to the tranquil weather pattern seen over the weekend. The next storm system brings widespread showers and a gusty breeze for Tuesday and into early Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon quiets down with nice weather for the Thanksgiving holiday. However, there is now the potential for one if not two weak systems to invade the region from Friday into the weekend. Confidence is low on exact timing, but showers may enter the forecast picture again for post-Thanksgiving travel.

Cloud cover begins increasing from the west Sunday evening, but temperatures still drop pretty quickly to the mid to upper 30s by midnight.

Expect a partly cloudy sky Sunday night as low temperatures fall to the low to mid 30s. Fog and frost should be more limited due to the clouds and a light breeze.

Monday sees more clouds than sun but stays dry during the daytime hours. High temperatures rise to the upper 50s.

Expect widespread showers on Tuesday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. A gusty breeze is also likely.

Showers linger into early Wednesday morning then move out. Much of the day stays mostly cloudy, but the sky should begin to clear towards sunset. Chillier air takes over as high temperatures only rise to the upper 40s.

Thanksgiving Day will be mostly sunny with a cold start near freezing followed by a seasonable afternoon in the mid 50s.

The forecast gets a bit more complicated from Black Friday into the weekend as a couple systems look to bring showers to the region. Expect high temperatures each day to hover in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.

