Vinton County man dies in car crash

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -One person has died after a car crash, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers identify the victim as Joseph Deirfield, 29, of McArthur.

Investigators said Deirfield was traveling southbound on Middlefork Road near State Route 180 in Hocking County when he lost control, crossed the centerline, drove off the left side of the road, and struck a ditch and several trees before it overturned.

Dierfield died at the scene, according to troopers.

The crash is under investigation by OHSP.

