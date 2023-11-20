2 accused in Walmart theft arrested

By Alyssa Hannahs
Nov. 20, 2023
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two people are in the Southwestern Regional Jail accused of walking out of the Walmart in Logan without paying.

According to West Virginia State Police, the two individuals hid several items worth more than $1,200 inside plastic totes and then left the store without paying for the merchandise.

Before making it out of the Logan store without paying for the items, troopers say Alexandria Hatcher and Victoria Ford are accused of attempting to steal more than $1,300 from the Walmart in South Williamson, Kentucky.

Warrants for the arrest of Hatcher and Ford for grand larceny and conspiracy to commit grand larceny were obtained following the incident on Oct. 30, officials say.

Ford was arrested on Nov. 17 and Hatcher was arrested on Nov. 18.

Both are in the Southwestern Regional Jail.

