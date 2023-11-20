2 people and a dog were rescued by the Coast Guard 90 miles from shore

The couple's sailboat became disabled after water got in through a broken porthole. (SOURCE: TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEARWATER, Fla. (Gray News) – The Coast Guard rescued two people along with their dog after they became stuck 90 miles off the Florida coast on a sailboat Saturday.

An aircrew brought the couple back to Air Station Clearwater in a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter, according to a release from the Coast Guard.

Both of the people and the dog were all in good health.

Watchstanders were notified of the stranded sailboat at about 11 a.m. Saturday. They learned a porthole in the boat broke, allowing water to get into the vessel and damage the electronics inside.

The Coast Guard was able to determine the boat’s last known location and found the couple and their dog soon after.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She was 96 years old.
Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter passes away at age 96
Accident causes lane closure along I-64
Man facing multiple charges
Man facing multiple charges following standoff
Fatal Crash generic image
Vinton County man dies in car crash
Mountaineer Gas Company announced on Saturday service was restored to 550 Mountaineer Gas...
Gas service restored for 600 customers; additional crews offering aide

Latest News

Two turkeys, named Liberty and Bell, who will receive a Presidential Pardon at the White House...
Biden pardons National Thanksgiving Turkeys while marking his 81st birthday with jokes about his age
Generic police lights
Man steals cash from fast food restaurant
File - Sam Altman participates in a discussion during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation...
Microsoft hires Sam Altman and OpenAI’s new CEO vows to investigate his firing
Suki Waterhouse, left, and Robert Pattinson attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume...
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse expecting first child