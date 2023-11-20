Agencies partner to provide free smoke alarm installation during gas outage

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Several agencies have been reaching out to help those impacted by the ongoing natural gas outage on Charleston’s West Side.

The American Red Cross Appalachia Region, in collaboration with the Charleston Fire Department (CFD), went door-to-door Monday to install smoke alarms. CFD also brought carbon monoxide detectors, provided by Kanawha County, available for those who needed one.

With some still without hot water or heat in their homes, the American Red Cross said the time to act is now.

“Right now, the need is extremely great, and that’s why it feels like the right thing to do, to not only publicize that we are going door to door but also going and knocking on those doors and saying, if you don’t want or need new alarms, let us come talk to you about how you can prevent home fires, how you can be safe with the use of space heaters,” Erica Mani with American Red Cross said.

Anyone still needing a smoke alarm can call 304-340-3650 or visit here.

