Earth smashed warming limit for the first time

FILE - Residents of a riverside community carry food and containers of drinking water after...
FILE - Residents of a riverside community carry food and containers of drinking water after receiving aid due to the ongoing drought in Careiro da Varzea, Amazonas state, Brazil, Oct. 24, 2023.(AP Photo/Edmar Barros, File)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 8:27 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Earth has passed a devastating milestone.

The world briefly smashed the two-degree warming limit for the first time, according to preliminary data. That is the critical threshold scientists have been warning about for decades could have catastrophic impacts on the planet.

The deputy director of the Copernicus Climate Change service shared the data, which shows the global average temperature on Friday was more than two degrees hotter than levels before industrialization.

While this shows the planet is getting hotter, it does not mean the world is in a permanent state of warming above two degrees.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image
Vinton County man dies in car crash
Man facing multiple charges
Man facing multiple charges following standoff
She was 96 years old.
Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter passes away at age 96
Mountaineer Gas Company announced on Saturday service was restored to 550 Mountaineer Gas...
Gas service restored for 600 customers; additional crews offering aide
A former high school teacher is charged with sexual misconduct with a student.
Former high school teacher accused of sexual misconduct with student

Latest News

FILE - COVID-19 antigen home tests indicating a positive result are photographed in New York,...
More free COVID-19 tests from the government are available for home delivery through the mail
Accident causes lane closure along I-64
Two turkeys, named Liberty and Bell, who will receive a Presidential Pardon at the White House...
Biden is spending his 81st birthday honoring White House tradition of pardoning Thanksgiving turkeys
Jason and Travis Kelce sing a Christmas song for charity.
Jason and Travis Kelce sing a Christmas song for charity