Gas service restored to 750 customers on Charleston’s west side

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mountaineer Gas reported on Monday morning that 750 customers have had their gas service restored following a massive gas outage on Friday, Nov. 11.

The gas outage impacted hundreds of households from Patrick Street to Pennsylvania Avenue.

Officials say the outage is the result of a water line break.

Last week, Gov. Jim Justice declared a State of Emergency in Kanawha County, activating the West Virginia National Guard.

According to Mountaineer Gas, 51 crews are working to restore service, approximately 200 workers are on the west side.

United Way of Central WV has fielded a total of 731 calls, 32 texts, dozens of emails and over 120 walk-ins since Monday, November 13. The team delivered meals and heaters yesterday and plans to deliver meals again on Monday for any Mary C Snow student who can not get to school.

The United Way team is available at 304.340.3500 and 211 to troubleshoot any needs, including heaters, blankets, meal delivery, etc.

Bream Neighborhood SHOP is open on Monday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for showers, heaters, blankets, and laundry.

The MLK, Jr and North Charleston Community Centers are open 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. for showers.

Comfort kits (toiletries) are being provided by the American Red Cross and blankets are available at the centers.

The American Red Cross Appalachia Region, in collaboration with the Charleston Fire Department (CFD) will be going door-to-door on Monday to install smoke alarms. CFD will have carbon monoxide detectors, provided by Kanawha County, available for those who need one.

Anyone needing a smoke alarm can call 304.340.3650 or visit www.bit.ly/FreeSmokeAlarms.

Anyone needing a carbon monoxide detector can call the United Way of Central West Virginia at 304.340.3500 or call 211.

West Virginia Health Right will be serving hot meals at 519 Central Avenue on Monday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. In addition, meals will be served on Tuesday and Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

To report water outages, call 1-800-685-8660 so that West Virginia American Water can put a service order into the system.

