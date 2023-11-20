Herd shuts out Lancers in NCAA tournament

By Jim Treacy
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The top ranked Marshall men’s soccer team is moving on in the NCAA tournament as they shut out the Cal Baptist Lancers by a final of 3-0. The Herd scored the only goal in the first half when Matthew Bell blasted the ball in the net.

In the second half, Marshall tacked on goals from Alex Adjetey and Pablo Simon as they will play the winner of Missouri State and Stanford who play Sunday evening out in California.

Here are the highlights and post-match reaction from the Herd.

