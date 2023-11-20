Man steals cash from fast food restaurant

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Ryan Murphy
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man got away Monday afternoon with cash from the Captain Ds location in Cross Lanes, Metro 911 dispatcher say.

The incident was reported just after 3:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Circle Drive.

Dispatchers say the man took some money out of a register and ran.

Additional details are unavailable now. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

