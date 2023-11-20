Sheetz announces deal as drivers gas up for Thanksgiving travel

(WSAZ) - Sheetz announced it will celebrate Thanksgiving week by reducing Unleaded 88 gas prices to $1.99 a gallon at all Sheetz locations that carry this fuel grade in Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.

This limited time promotion begins today, Nov. 20 and will last until Monday, Nov. 27 at 11:59pm.

Customers can check if their local Sheetz sells this particular grade through the Sheetz mobile app or website.

