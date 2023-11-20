Space heater sparks house fire

A space heater sparked flames that spread and destroyed two homes on Sunday in Charleston,...
A space heater sparked flames that spread and destroyed two homes on Sunday in Charleston, according to firefighters.(wsaz)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A space heater placed too close to furniture sparked a house fire on Sunday morning, according to the Charleston Fire Department.

According to firefighters, the house on Woodward Court was not impacted by the gas outage that began in Charleston on Nov. 11.

The fire that spread to a house next door ended up destroying both homes on Woodward Court.

Firefighters say the house was occupied at the time of the fire.

No word on if anyone was injured.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She was 96 years old.
Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter passes away at age 96
Fatal Crash generic image
Vinton County man dies in car crash
Man facing multiple charges
Man facing multiple charges following standoff
Mountaineer Gas Company announced on Saturday service was restored to 550 Mountaineer Gas...
Gas service restored for 600 customers; additional crews offering aide
A former high school teacher is charged with sexual misconduct with a student.
Former high school teacher accused of sexual misconduct with student

Latest News

Hundreds of families in Charleston have been without natural gas service since Friday, Nov. 10.
Gas service restored to 750 customers on Charleston’s west side
Sheriff’s deputies send warning about phishing scams
Accident causes lane closure along I-64
WVU advances to Round of 16