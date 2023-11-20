Traffic Alert | Traffic pattern changes along Winchester Avenue

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Drivers should expect to see some changes to Winchester Avenue following the start of phase 2 of the construction project that began on Monday.

“Sometimes people tend to ignore the stop lights, or they drive really fast down Winchester. Once this is all finished, people will be driving a lot slower. It will give them the opportunity to stop and look at the businesses we have and be more pedestrian friendly,” said Erika Bonner, the city of Ashland Public Information Officer.

Bonner said the intersections of 14th through 18th Street stop lights will be replaced with roundabouts.

The city of Ashland said, starting Nov. 20, contractors will begin milling the outside lanes up to the curb.

Beginning on Wednesday, traffic will be shifted to the inside lanes, next to the median, in each direction.

Bonner said parking will be impacted on the specific block were contractors are working. All other parking will be available. Once they are finished with the block they’re working on, parking will reopen.

Due to the ongoing construction, the Winter Wonderland of Lights Parade announced the parade route will be on Carter Avenue.

Starting Monday, Nov. 27, contractors will begin work on the sidewalks at the river side of 13th Street and Winchester Avenue. Business access will remain open during construction.

The $7.2 million project is funded by a $1.2 million contribution by the city of Ashland and grants from KYOVA Interstate Planning Commission and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, according to the city of Ashland engineer.

