Wet & Windy Tuesday ahead

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The buck season is underway in West Virginia (now a week old in Kentucky) and overall, the weather remained benign on Monday. The cloud cover while persistent remained high enough to allow for some breaks to sun while retarding any rain. By early evening a few sprinkles and showers did manage to meander in scattered form across parts of the region.

Tonight, will turn rainy and breezy after midnight. Temperatures will slide back into the 40s. Tuesday will feature soaking, wind-driven morning rains. Most areas will measure a half to one inch of rain. In addition, winds can gust to 30 miles per hour during the rain with levels reaching as high as 50 miles per hour in mountainous West Virginia. The dual risk of culverts cloaked by leaves and slick roads (where braking on wet leaves can be tricky) should be factored into travel plans. In addition, some power outs will be possible min mountainous WV where winds play havoc with tree branches.

By afternoon Tuesday, the rains will slacken, the wind swill let up and temperatures will hover in the 50s. Tuesday night is the Ashland Winter Wonderland parade and save for a passing shower, conditions will be fine with a lighter breeze and temperatures in the 50s for Santa arrival along Winchester Avenue.

Wednesday will turn blustery and chilly under a general overcast with temperatures in the 40s. By Thanksgiving Day, a return to sunshine and seasonal coolness will see lows in the frosted 30s and highs in the comfy enough 50s.

Black Friday looks rather tame with a partial cloud cover and highs near 50.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.