WVU advances to Round of 16

By WVU Sports Information
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 5 West Virginia University men’s soccer team advanced in the NCAA Tournament with a 1-0 second-round victory over Louisville at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium on Sunday. The Mountaineers improve to 15-2-4 on the season, tying a program record for wins.

West Virginia will play Vermont in a third-round matchup on Saturday, Nov. 25 in Morgantown with kickoff set for 4 p.m.

Senior Yutaro Tsukada scored the game winner in the second half while senior Jackson Lee made four saves in goal to collect his ninth clean sheet of the season. Junior Carlos Hernando added an assist as well.

Here are the highlights from the match.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image
Vinton County man dies in car crash
Man facing multiple charges
Man facing multiple charges following standoff
She was 96 years old.
Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter passes away at age 96
Mountaineer Gas Company announced on Saturday service was restored to 550 Mountaineer Gas...
Gas service restored for 600 customers; additional crews offering aide
A former high school teacher is charged with sexual misconduct with a student.
Former high school teacher accused of sexual misconduct with student

Latest News

WVU SOCCER
Marshall shuts out Cal Baptist by a final of 3-0.
Herd shuts out Lancers in NCAA tournament
Herd beats Cal Baptist
Huntington will play Martinsburg next weekend in the Class AAA semi-finals.
Huntington advances to Class AAA semi-finals