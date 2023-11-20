WVU advances to Round of 16

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 5 West Virginia University men’s soccer team advanced in the NCAA Tournament with a 1-0 second-round victory over Louisville at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium on Sunday. The Mountaineers improve to 15-2-4 on the season, tying a program record for wins.

West Virginia will play Vermont in a third-round matchup on Saturday, Nov. 25 in Morgantown with kickoff set for 4 p.m.

Senior Yutaro Tsukada scored the game winner in the second half while senior Jackson Lee made four saves in goal to collect his ninth clean sheet of the season. Junior Carlos Hernando added an assist as well.

Here are the highlights from the match.

