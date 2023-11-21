Better Wednesday after nasty Tuesday

Slow improvement weather-wise and otherwise
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s a big night in Ashland with the Winter wonderland of lights parade set to step off at 7 sharp. Yes, Santa is in town and while not perfect, the weather is slowly improving. Gone are the daylong showers but left behind will be patchy mist and fog thru Wednesday morning. There are no sub-freezing temperatures expected through Wednesday so no icy roads are expected.

Tonight as steady rains depart patches of mist and fog will keep the ground damp and the air cool. Temperatures will hang in the 50s this evening then drop into the 40s overnight. Wednesday will feature a day long cloud fest. Overcast skies will be accompanied by a brisk northwest wind. Temperatures will be stuck in the 40s.

Thanksgiving Day will turn mostly sunny with a nice afternoon. Low temperature will be a frosty 32 and the high will hit the 50s. Black Friday is the big shopping day and the climate will be favorable with partly sunny skies and highs in the 50s again. Then the weekend will be dry and chilly for travelers. Highs then will be 45-50 and overnight lows will dip to the 30s.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman hit, killed following crash involving deer
Sheetz announces deal as drivers gas up for Thanksgiving travel
A space heater sparked flames that spread and destroyed two homes on Sunday in Charleston,...
Space heater sparks house fire
Generic police lights
Man steals cash from fast food restaurant
Accident causes lane closure along I-64

Latest News

First Warning Forecast
First Warning Forecast | Tuesday travel impacts, looking better for Wednesday
First Warning Forecast
First Warning Forecast (11-21-23)
First Warning Forecast
First Warning Forecast (11-21-23)
Wet roads will be slick to drive upon
Wet & Windy Tuesday ahead