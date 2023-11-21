Better Wednesday after nasty Tuesday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s a big night in Ashland with the Winter wonderland of lights parade set to step off at 7 sharp. Yes, Santa is in town and while not perfect, the weather is slowly improving. Gone are the daylong showers but left behind will be patchy mist and fog thru Wednesday morning. There are no sub-freezing temperatures expected through Wednesday so no icy roads are expected.

Tonight as steady rains depart patches of mist and fog will keep the ground damp and the air cool. Temperatures will hang in the 50s this evening then drop into the 40s overnight. Wednesday will feature a day long cloud fest. Overcast skies will be accompanied by a brisk northwest wind. Temperatures will be stuck in the 40s.

Thanksgiving Day will turn mostly sunny with a nice afternoon. Low temperature will be a frosty 32 and the high will hit the 50s. Black Friday is the big shopping day and the climate will be favorable with partly sunny skies and highs in the 50s again. Then the weekend will be dry and chilly for travelers. Highs then will be 45-50 and overnight lows will dip to the 30s.

