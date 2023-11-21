Crash involving tractor-trailer blocks westbound I-64 traffic
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A tractor-trailer jackknifed, causing major traffic delays on I-64 on Tuesday evening.
According to dispatchers, the accident happened near the 53.2 mile marker of I-64 at Dunbar.
Westbound lanes are closed except for the slow lane.
The accident was reported around 4:40 p.m.
Dispatchers say the tractor-trailer jackknifed in the middle of the Dunbar/South Charleston bridge.
No further information has been released.
