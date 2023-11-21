Crews on scene of mobile home and barn fire

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are on the scene late Monday night of a fire involving a barn and a mobile home in rural Kanawha County, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The fire was reported around 10 p.m. along Front Street in the Crown Hill and East Bank area.

There were no initial reports of injuries.

Crews from the East Bank and Pratt volunteer fire departments are on the scene, as well as EMS crews.

Additional details are unavailable now.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.