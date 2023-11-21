Crews on scene of mobile home and barn fire

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are on the scene late Monday night of a fire involving a barn and a mobile home in rural Kanawha County, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The fire was reported around 10 p.m. along Front Street in the Crown Hill and East Bank area.

There were no initial reports of injuries.

Crews from the East Bank and Pratt volunteer fire departments are on the scene, as well as EMS crews.

Additional details are unavailable now.

