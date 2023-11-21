Fiery crash reported in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a fiery crash along Straight Fork Road and One Mile Road, according to the dispatchers.

Dispatchers say two vehicles were involved in the crash that sent a vehicle into a home.

One car caught fire, officials say.

No one was injured in the crash, dispatchers confirm.

Further information has not been released.

