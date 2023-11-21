Gas service restored to 905 customers on Charleston’s West Side

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mountaineer Gas Company reported on Tuesday morning that gas service has been restored to roughly 905 customers following an incident that affected 46 miles of gas line.

Mountaineer Gas Company has 51 crews working, roughly 200 workers on the West Side.

Crews continue to purge water out of mains following a water line break that led to the massive gas outage.

Mountaineer Gas says crews will continue working through the week, including Thanksgiving Day.

United Way of Central WV has fielded a total of 756 calls, 34 texts, dozens of emails and nearly 200 walk-ins since Monday, November 13. Together, United Way and Bream Neighborhood SHOP have distributed nearly 800 heaters and over 2,000 blankets.

The United Way team is available at 304.340.3500 and 211 to troubleshoot any needs, including heaters, blankets, meal delivery, etc.

Bream Neighborhood SHOP is open Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for showers, heaters, blankets, and laundry.

The MLK, Jr and North Charleston Community Centers are open 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. for showers.

Comfort kits (toiletries) provided by the American Red Cross and blankets are available at the centers. Nearly 100 blankets and more than 70 comfort kits have been distributed through the centers.

The American Red Cross Appalachia Region, in collaboration with the Charleston Fire Department (CFD) went door-to-door yesterday to install smoke alarms.

CFD also had carbon monoxide detectors available for those who needed one. As a result of the door-to-door outreach, 90 people were served, 79 alarms installed, and 38 more homes were made safer– bringing the total to 199 people served.

Anyone needing a smoke alarm can call 304.340.3650 or visit www.bit.ly/FreeSmokeAlarms.

The Charleston Fire Department installed 16 carbon monoxide detectors during door-to-door outreach on Monday – bringing the total installations to 56.

Anyone needing a carbon monoxide detector can call the United Way of Central West Virginia at 304.340.3500 or call 211.

West Virginia Health Right has distributed 1,560 meals, 704 heaters, 460 electric blankets, 90 regular blankets, 459 cooking devices, and 113 hats/gloves.

Hot meals will be available at WVHR 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Supplies (blankets, heaters, cooking appliances) can be picked up from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. today and tomorrow.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.