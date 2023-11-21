November’s beaver moon to grace the sky this weekend

FILE: While it will appear full for the entire weekend, NASA reported it will be at its fullest...
FILE: While it will appear full for the entire weekend, NASA reported it will be at its fullest for skywatchers in the U.S. Sunday night into early Monday morning.(Sonny Cavazos | Sonny Cavazos)
By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The late November full moon, often referred to as the beaver moon, will be making an appearance this weekend.

While it will appear full for the entire weekend, NASA reported it will be at its fullest for skywatchers in the U.S. Sunday night into early Monday morning.

According to Earth Sky, it will be in the Taurus constellation.

There are two possible interpretations as to why the full moon in late November is referred to as the beaver moon. NASA reported it could be referring to when beaver traps are laid out to ensure pelts are ready for the winter. Or it could refer to how active beavers are during this time as they prepare for the winter months.

The beaver moon is also referred to as the frost moon or snow moon.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheetz announces deal as drivers gas up for Thanksgiving travel
A space heater sparked flames that spread and destroyed two homes on Sunday in Charleston,...
Space heater sparks house fire
Generic police lights
Man steals cash from fast food restaurant
Accident causes lane closure along I-64
2 accused in Walmart theft arrested

Latest News

Brooke Smith, of Texas Roadhouse, stops by the Studio 3 kitchen to show everyone how to whip up...
Thanksgiving: Texas Roadhouse style
Alma TED hair restoration with LEO Health & Wellness
Alma TED hair restoration with LEO Health & Wellness
Antibiotic Awareness with Marshall Health
Antibiotic Awareness with Marshall Health
A safety video uses humor to demonstrate how not to deep fry your turkey.
Safety video uses humor to demonstrate how not to deep fry your turkey
Israeli soldiers work on armored military vehicles along Israel's border with the Gaza Strip,...
Israeli Cabinet to consider possible deal for release of some hostages held by Hamas