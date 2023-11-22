2 arrested on sex crimes involving underage victims

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Two men were arrested in separate cases involving sex crimes against underage victims, Kentucky State Police said.

In the first case, Jerod Kelly, who’s from Louisa, was arrested Tuesday on Old River Road in Louisa. Troopers said they found evidence that Kelly had been using social media to encourage underage girls to send explicit photos of themselves.

Kelly is charged with 10 counts of distribution of obscene matter to minors, first offense, 10 counts of procuring a minor by electronic means, and one count of third-degree terroristic threatening.

In a separate case in Carter County, Upenyu Gogo, 31, was arrested Saturday after a sheriff’s deputy saw an underage victim and the suspect attempting to dress themselves after they were spotted in “a suspiciously parked vehicle.”

According to KSP, Gogo is charged with third-degree sodomy and procuring a minor by electronic means.

