Beshear declares state of emergency after train derailment
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear has declared a state of emergency after a train derailment in Rockcastle County.

The state of emergency allows the state to activate resources, including Kentucky Emergency Management and the Kentucky National Guard, as needed.

Kentucky Emergency Management officials confirmed to us that the towns of Livingston and Piney Branch are being evacuated.

Workers scrambled to set up an emergency Red Cross shelter at the Rockcastle County Middle School in Mount Vernon.

Officials tell us that training in the wake of the chemical stockpile response in Madison County was used in quickly turning the middle school gym into an overnight shelter.

The Rockcastle County Sheriff said that the train derailed between Mullins Station and Livingston.

The train is on a CSX line. CSX told us the derailment happened shortly before 2:30 Wednesday afternoon, and at least 15 cars were involved, including two sulfur cars that had been breached and lost some of their contents.

One member of the two-person crew was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Kentucky emergency management officials say no one was hospitalized as a result of the derailment.

We have a crew at the scene and will update this story as we learn more information.

