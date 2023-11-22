Gas service restored to 1,120 customers on Charleston west side

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Customers on the West Side of Charleston are without gas service due to a high-pressure water main break that infiltrated the gas distribution system in that area on November 10.

As of 1:00 p.m., Mountaineer Gas reports that gas service has been restored 1,120 customers.

Gas has been restored to approximately 95 percent of the 46 miles of gas lines affected.

As gas is being restored to the main gas lines, several hundred additional customers not previously reported as being affected by water in the mains have been identified.

Individual customer restoration will begin once water has been purged from the service lines and gas safely restored.

Depending on the amount of water in the customers lines, each customer will have different restoration requirements.

MGC crews and contractors will be working on Thanksgiving and through the week.

Residents will be seeing more crews going door-to-door through the weekend.

According to Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin, the United Way of Central WV has fielded a total of 830 calls, 35 texts, dozens of emails and nearly 250 walk-ins since Monday, November 13.

Together, United Way and Bream Neighborhood SHOP have distributed nearly 800 heaters and over 2,000 blankets.

The United Way team is available at 304.340.3500 and 211 to troubleshoot any needs – heaters, blankets, meal delivery, etc.—through Thanksgiving and the holiday weekend.

The MLK, Jr and North Charleston Community Centers are open 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. for showers. Comfort kits (toiletries) provided by the American Red Cross and blankets are available at the centers. Nearly 120 blankets and more than 90 comfort kits have been distributed through the centers.

The American Red Cross Appalachia Region, in collaboration with the Charleston Fire Department has served 207 people, installed 200 alarms, and made 90 homes safer. Anyone needing a smoke alarm can call 304.340.3650 or visit www.bit.ly/FreeSmokeAlarms.

The Charleston Fire Department has installed a total of 62 carbon monoxide detectors. Anyone needing a carbon monoxide detector can call the United Way of Central West Virginia at 304.340.3500 or call 211.

West Virginia Health Right has distributed 1,571 meals, 725 heaters, 500 electric blankets, 95 regular blankets, 508 cooking appliances, and 150 hats/gloves.

WVHR will serve dinner and provide 2 days of food today from 5P – 7P at 519 Central Avenue. WVHR will resume dinner service on Friday from 5P – 7P through the weekend and into next week.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.