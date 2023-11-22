Here’s where you can find free Thanksgiving meals

(WEAU)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 9:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSAZ) – Community groups and several businesses are making sure everyone gets to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal, providing free food for anyone looking for help during the holiday.

Below is a list of meals offered Thursday, Nov. 22:

  • God’s Pantry Foodbank at Harmony House in Vanceburg: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

200 food baskets will be given away

  • 31st Ashland Elks Turkey Dinner (900 Carter Ave. in Ashland, Ky.): 8:30 a.m. to go orders; Dining room open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Dairy Winkle Dinner from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

While the business is still rebuilding following a fire in January, the Campbells Creek restaurant is dedicated to continuing a tradition of providing free Thanksgiving meals.
The drive-thru and dining room will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday.

  • Frank Veltri Thanksgiving Dinner at St. George Orthodox Cathedral (190 Court Street, Charleston)

On Thanksgiving Day volunteers will prepare around 2,000 meals. Delivery volunteers will deliver around 1,500-1,700 meals and crews estimate they will sever
around 200 meals at St. George Orthodox Church.

12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m.: sit down meal

1 p.m. – 2 p.m.: to go meals

  • West Virginia Health Right, located at 511 Central Avenue on Charleston’s West Side has been serving meals for those in need following a massive gas outage
  • Huntington City Mission Thanksgiving dinner: noon to 4 p.m. in the Dining Hall at 1030 7th Ave.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman hit, killed following crash involving deer
I-64 West backed up after tractor-trailer crash
Crash involving tractor-trailer blocks westbound I-64 traffic
Mountaineer Gas workers working on Charleston's West Side to restore customers service.
Gas service restored to 1,000 customers on Charleston’s West Side
The accident happened on Hamlin Hill.
Fiery crash reported in Lincoln County
A tractor-trailer crash late Tuesday night closed I-64 West in the Nitro area of Kanawha County.
UPDATE | I-64 West reopens after Tractor-trailer crash

Latest News

Eastern Kentucky woman becomes TikTok Celebrity
Eastern Kentucky woman becomes TikTok celebrity
Learning Gift Wish List with Cabell County Schools
Learning Gift Wish List with Cabell County Schools
FTD Bakery on First Look at Four
FTD Bakery on First Look at Four
Eastern Kentucky woman becomes TikTok Celebrity
Eastern Kentucky woman becomes TikTok celebrity