Here’s where you can find free Thanksgiving meals
(WSAZ) – Community groups and several businesses are making sure everyone gets to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal, providing free food for anyone looking for help during the holiday.
Below is a list of meals offered Thursday, Nov. 22:
- God’s Pantry Foodbank at Harmony House in Vanceburg: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
200 food baskets will be given away
- 31st Ashland Elks Turkey Dinner (900 Carter Ave. in Ashland, Ky.): 8:30 a.m. to go orders; Dining room open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Dairy Winkle Dinner from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
While the business is still rebuilding following a fire in January, the Campbells Creek restaurant is dedicated to continuing a tradition of providing free Thanksgiving meals.
The drive-thru and dining room will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday.
- Frank Veltri Thanksgiving Dinner at St. George Orthodox Cathedral (190 Court Street, Charleston)
On Thanksgiving Day volunteers will prepare around 2,000 meals. Delivery volunteers will deliver around 1,500-1,700 meals and crews estimate they will sever
around 200 meals at St. George Orthodox Church.
12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m.: sit down meal
1 p.m. – 2 p.m.: to go meals
- West Virginia Health Right, located at 511 Central Avenue on Charleston’s West Side has been serving meals for those in need following a massive gas outage
- Huntington City Mission Thanksgiving dinner: noon to 4 p.m. in the Dining Hall at 1030 7th Ave.
