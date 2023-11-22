Holiday and weekend forecast

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The trip over the mountain, thru the woods and across the friendly skies is nearing its end this Thanksgiving eve. The good news is that save for some damp roads in West Virginia the going should be fine. Strong winds, heavy rains and low clouds and fog are largely missing on this Wednesday night. Even feeder airports into Yeager and Tri-State airports such as Atlanta (Hartsfield Intern’l, O’Hare field in Chicago and Chalotte’s Douglass I, airports dodged major delays during the day though traffic into CRW did fall behind due to the sheer volume .

Tonight, will feature a mostly cloudy sky with spotty early mist fading away. By dawn, breaks in the clouds will be extensive enough for some frost in parts of Ohio. Lows will dip into the 30s for those morning Turkey Trots. By midday-afternoon the sun will break thru and temperatures will jump into the 40s then 50s for the Commode Bowl and parade.

Black Friday and Saturday look fine with seasonably chilly air highs 50 on Friday then 40s on Saturday. Sunday will cloud up with a passing shower at night. Highs in the 50s on Sunday are fine for putting the finishing touches on Christmas lights.

Next week will start cold enough for a few flurries as lows dip in the 20s and highs make the low 40s.

