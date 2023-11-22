Ironton voters elect their next mayor

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:26 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Voters in Ironton have decided on their next mayor.

According to unofficial results Tuesday from a runoff election, current Mayor Sam Cramblit was reelected. He overcame challenger Amanda Cleary. Cramblit received 1,096 votes while Cleary received 984 votes.

Two weeks ago on Nov. 7, Cramblit received the most votes in the general election, but he fell short of the 40% needed to win outright.

After that result, both candidates canvassed neighborhoods throughout Ironton, putting an emphasis on infrastructure.

For previous coverage >>> Candidates prepare for Ironton Mayoral runoff election

