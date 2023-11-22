Man taken to hospital after shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is in the hospital recovering after a shooting on Tuesday, Nov. 21, according to the Huntington Police Department.

HPD reports the shooting happened around 3 p.m. in the 1000 block of Washington Ave.

A 41-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound and taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries, which do not appear to be life-threatening, according to police.

The person accused of pulling the trigger was not found at the scene.

Further information has not been released.

