Mexican restaurant giving out free meals

As Thanksgiving approaches, the restaurant is giving away meals that have been pre-paid.
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, free turkeys aren’t the only food items being made available at no cost.

Tres Hermanos Nunez in Kenova has begun giving out free meals to anyone who asks.

Customers walk inside and see a sign saying, “If you’re hungry and have no money, these meals have been paid for in advance. God loves a cheerful giver.”

Pre-paid tickets are hanging from the sign. If you take one and give them to a server, the kitchen will prepare your meal.

Customers have been donating for the cause.

“We’ve got Thanksgiving coming up,” Hipolito Salas, the restaurant manager, said. “We’ve got Christmas, too. We’re just trying to help out a little bit.”

They’re hoping to continue to provide the service through the end of December, Salas said.

