Mother charged after 3-year-old found unconscious near open container of THC gummies

Vandyke has been charged with child neglect resulting in injury.
Vandyke has been charged with child neglect resulting in injury.(Southwestern Regional Jail)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A mother is facing child neglect charges after her 3-year-old was rushed to the hospital after possibly eating THC gummies, according to West Virginia State Police.

The incident on Monday, Nov. 20, in Mingo County is detailed in a criminal complaint that states Billie Sue Vandyke fell asleep for about two hours at a home along Alex Lane in Justice, West Virginia.

When she woke up, the criminal complaint states Vandyke found her 3-year-old lying on the bed and she could not wake him up.

Vandyke told troopers there was a container of THC gummies in the room with the toddler and that she found the container open on the floor with gummies spilling out.

She also said one of the THC gummies appeared to have been half eaten.

Law enforcement who observed the toddler while at the medical center said the 3-year-old was in a comatose state.

According to the criminal complaint, the troopers later learned each of the THC gummies were 350mg.

Vandyke has been charged with child neglect resulting in injury.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman hit, killed following crash involving deer
I-64 West backed up after tractor-trailer crash
Crash involving tractor-trailer blocks westbound I-64 traffic
Mountaineer Gas workers working on Charleston's West Side to restore customers service.
Gas service restored to 1,000 customers on Charleston’s West Side
The accident happened on Hamlin Hill.
Fiery crash reported in Lincoln County
A tractor-trailer crash late Tuesday night closed I-64 West in the Nitro area of Kanawha County.
UPDATE | I-64 West reopens after Tractor-trailer crash

Latest News

Eastern Kentucky woman becomes TikTok Celebrity
Eastern Kentucky woman becomes TikTok celebrity
Learning Gift Wish List with Cabell County Schools
Learning Gift Wish List with Cabell County Schools
Here’s where you can find free Thanksgiving meals
FTD Bakery on First Look at Four
FTD Bakery on First Look at Four