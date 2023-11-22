Mysterious respiratory dog illness detected in several states: What pet owners need to know

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) - Veterinary laboratories in several states are investigating an unusual respiratory illness in dogs.

The mysterious illness is described as an “atypical canine infectious respiratory disease,” according to the Oregon Veterinary Medical Association.

The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) received more than 200 reports of atypical canine infectious respiratory disease from veterinarians within the state since August, according to a news release from the Oregon Veterinary Medical Association.

Based on the epidemiology of the cases, reported to date, the ODA said the cause remains unknown.

Dr. Mike Dyer, a veterinarian with Proctorville Animal Clinic, said dogs typically show signs of an upper respiratory illness but don’t test positive for well-known respiratory illnesses.

The ODA said the reported cases have fallen into three categories: chronic tracheobronchitis that lasts at least six weeks and isn’t easily treated with antibiotics; chronic pneumonia that also doesn’t respond well to antibiotics; and acute pneumonia that can severely affect canines in as little as 24 hours.

“I’m not an alarmist, but I do think we need to be vigilant,” Dyer said.

Here are some of the common symptoms of the respiratory illness in dogs:

Coughing and sneezing

Difficulty breathing

Rapid breathing

Wheezing or nasal whistling

Dehydration

Difficulty exercising

Fever

Nasal or eye discharge

Loss of appetite

Weight loss

Lethargy

If you notice any respiratory illness symptoms in your dog, Dyer said you to make an appointment with your vet immediately.

“The cough is the hallmark sign ... if it’s persistent, and it’s going to last more than a day, then it might be time to consult with your veterinarian. We want to catch these things early,” Dyer said.

State officials said they were unaware of cases in Ohio, West Virginia, or Kentucky.

To help ensure the safety of your pet, Dr. Dyer encourages pet owners to avoid contact with dogs who may not live in the same household, avoid boarding and, if you do, board them to have their vaccinations up to date.

“A lot of people are boarding their pets and we’re going to want to have other options. Have a house sitter, that may be a good idea. Anywhere there is a large number of pets in a small setting that’s where outbreaks tend to happen, through the water bowls, water systems, ventilation system and cage space,” Dyer said.

