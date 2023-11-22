Parkways Authority expects 700,000 transactions on W.Va. Turnpike

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - James Spainhour and his mom made the trip from North Carolina to Ohio for the Thanksgiving holiday.

“I am helping my mom drive,” Spainhour said. “There has been a lot of traffic through the tunnels and through the mountains, but hopefully it is lightening up. It has been pretty heavy today.”

The West Virginia Parkways Authority said the day before Thanksgiving is one of the most traveled days on the turnpike for the entire year.

Officials said they expect about 155,000 transactions on Wednesday.

Brittiny Kenworth expected the drive to be busy.

“It has been busy. We have experienced a couple wrecks. We kind of had to off road it a little bit and then jump back on the interstate, so it has been a little chaotic,” Kenworth said. “I expect it to be busy and probably some backed up traffic, but yeah, the wrecks made it a little bit worse.”

To help with the amount of people coming through extra flaggers, state troopers and courtesy patrols are out.

On Sunday, turnpike officials are expecting about 160,000 transaction and altogether more than 700,000 transactions during the week of Thanksgiving at all of the three toll booths.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.