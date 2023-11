NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Interstate 64 West is closed late Tuesday night near the Nitro exit after a tractor-trailer rollover crash, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The crash was reported just after 10 p.m. near mile-marker 45.

There’s no word if anyone was injured.

The Nitro Police Department is investigating.

