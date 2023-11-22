Woman struck by vehicle near downtown

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after she was struck by a vehicle near downtown Huntington, Cabell County 911 dispatchers said.

The incident was reported at 6:42 p.m. at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Sixth Street.

There was no word on the extent of the victim’s injuries.

The Huntington Police Department is investigating.

