W.Va. Health Right providing Thanksgiving meals for those affected by natural gas outage

West Virginia Health Right is providing Thanksgiving meals for those affected by the natural gas outage.
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Even with more Mountaineer Gas customers seeing their gas service restored, not everyone has their appliances restored -- meaning more people without the ability to cook Thanksgiving dinner.

Chef Keaton Contini, a volunteer chef at West Virginia Health Right, arrived at 4 a.m. Wednesday to cook 28 turkeys as part of a hot Thanksgiving Dinner.

“It’s kind of hard to cook a turkey if you don’t have an oven,” Contini said. “Being a part of everyone coming together and using my skill set to help out when everyone else is doing other things, it’s just very rewarding to keep on being able to produce all this for the people that are hungry.”

On Wednesday, those in need will walk away with two types of meals: a to-go dinner for Wednesday night and a Thanksgiving meal to heat.

Shayla Leftridge, West Virginia Health Right’s West Side Wellness Center’s Site Coordinator said she has watched the needs grow since the start of the outage.

“I could’ve never expected this on the first day, I just knew some people were hungry I went home, I made 30 pounds of chili and said, ‘If anyone’s hungry, come get it’ but we saw such an increased need and I sat down with Chef Contini and we came up with a plan and we just started cooking,” she said.

Though this Thanksgiving may be unconventional for some, Contini said he is thankful to help provide some normalcy.

“Even if it wasn’t a traditional Thanksgiving meal, just the fact that they’re eating something,” he said. “It just so happens to be around the holidays o all that comfort food, especially now with you know, the holiday blues, that way they don’t have to miss out on some of the traditional things that they may have had at Grandma’s house.”

West Virginia Health Right is closed Thanksgiving Day.

Meal Distribution will be held at 511 Central Avenue from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm and Saturday 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm

