Black Friday shoppers forecast looks AOK

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Thanksgiving Day turned out just fine as stubborn overnight and morning clouds vanished under the watch of the late fall sun. Highs made a run at 50 having started near a freezing 32 with frost and fog. Next up a weather pattern that will see us safely into and thru the weekend mainly dry, though Sunday-afternoon-eve there will be the risk of showers.

Tonight clear skies will promote a rapid drop in temperature to near freezing at midnight. Then overnight high clouds will arrive, and temperatures may stay near or above freezing pre-dawn.

Friday is the big shopping day and the weather will cooperate. Skies will be partly cloudy, and the air will have a crisp late autumn feel. High 50. Friday night football in Louisville and Campbellsville for the Panthers and Rams. Cold wind in the 30s.

Saturday chilly with sun in the 40s. Sunday clouds gather, shower by night. Highs in 50s. then next week has a cold flavor with the first snow flurries of the season.

