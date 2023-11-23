Gas restored to over 1,200 customers on Charleston’s West Side

By Willard Ferguson
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mountaineer Gas Company says approximately 1,250 customers and 96% of the 46 miles of gas lines affected have had their gas services restored as of 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving.

They assure the community that MGC crews and contractors will be working throughout Thanksgiving and the weekend until services are restored to every customer.

They anticipate main line system restoration in 3 days, with customer service lines needing to be individually restored.

Individual costumer restoration will begin once water has been purged from the main and service lines.

Mountaineer Gas Company wants to remind customers to not attempt to restore gas services on their own.

Meals for anyone affected by the outage are available at the following locations:

  • Manna Meal will be serving a Thanksgiving lunch meal at the old Save A Lot parking lot at the corner of Virginia St & Park Ave, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
  • The annual Frank Veltri Thanksgiving Dinner will take place at St. George Orthodox Church at 190 Court Street. Folks can eat in from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. or pick up to-go meals from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. All are welcome.
  • West Virginia Black Pride Foundation will host Friendsgiving Dinner at the Center at 1442 ½ 3rd Ave at 4 p.m.

