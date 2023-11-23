Meals handed out ahead of Thanksgiving to residents affected by natural gas outage

Ahead of Thanksgiving, community members are working to make sure those without natural gas in Charleston still get a Thanksgiving meal.
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ahead of Thanksgiving, community members are working to make sure those without natural gas in Charleston still get a Thanksgiving meal.

Wednesday night, those waiting to have their gas restored went to West Virginia Health Right on Central Avenue, where two days worth of meals were handed out.

Jimmy Estepp, who lives on Roane Street, was among those who picked up the meals. He never imagined when they lost gas service on Nov. 10 that this would still be going on.

“I figured it’d be about two days at the most,” he said.

He said being able to pick up the meals will make Thanksgiving “a whole lot better than what it would’ve been.”

Janet Duffield’s gas service was restored Wednesday evening. She’s grateful preparation for her Thanksgiving get-together will be more traditional than what she’d feared.

She says she can’t give enough praise to the workers missing out on time with their own families to get the situation resolved.

“I sure hope they get it on, but I know they’re doing everything they can to restore,” she said.

West Virginia Health Right will be closed for Thanksgiving, but from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday they’ll be giving out food and supplies, including blankets and heaters, again. They’ll continue to do so through the weekend and into next week.

