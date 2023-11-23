WSAZ Investigates | W.Va. PSC staff to companies: Preserve evidence in gas outage

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Attorneys with West Virginia Public Service Commission have filed a motion requesting Mountaineer Gas Company and West Virginia American Water to preserve evidence related to the natural gas outage in Charleston.

That news came on Wednesday -- day 13 of the crisis.

Officials said the natural gas outage is the result of a water main break on Charleston’s West Side, where water infiltrated more than 40 miles of gas line.

Mountaineer Gas Company said it’s working as quickly as possible to get service restored and water purged from the lines.

West Virginia American Water confirmed last week that a water main break happened Nov. 10 on the West Side, but repeatedly said it is unable to comment on assumptions or speculation on how the gas outage may have occurred.

A day after a resident filed a lawsuit against both the gas and water companies, both companies said they are unable to comment on litigation.

The crisis led Gov. Jim Justice to declare a State of Emergency and order the Public Service Commission to investigate.

A day later, the governor told WSAZ NewsChannel 3′s Curtis Johnson that he expects the PSC to get to the bottom of what happened.

“For what we know, right now, clearly, for what I know, this responsibility to this terrible gas outage is 100% the responsibility of the water company,” Justice told Johnson on Nov. 16. “Now, without any question, PSC needs to get into this and get into this in every way, and come to an absolute resolution and put the responsibility right at the feet of those that are responsible.”

The PSC, in launching that investigation, gave staff until early December to make recommendations for information and evidence that it will want from both companies.

In a motion filed late Tuesday, PSC staff laying out what it wants both companies to preserve as it works to determine how the outage happened.

PSC staff wants both companies to preserve customer service calls and complaints, internal company communications, inspection and maintenance records, policies and procedures, investigation notes, on-site photographs and correspondence between the companies.

PSC staff also have asked both companies to preserve evidence related to where they believe this all started.

Specifically, for West Virginia American Water, staff requests preservation of, “the section of water main and any associated valves, fittings, and appurtenances involved in the water main break at or around Beatrice Street and Madison Street on or around November 10, 2023.”

For Mountaineer Gas, the request seeks preservation of, “the section of gas lines and any associated valves, fittings, and appurtenances involved in the event at or around,” that same location -- Beatrice Street and Madison Street -- on the same date, Nov. 10.

WSAZ asked the PSC why it was interested in that location.

A PSC spokesperson told Johnson the following, according to information she received from engineers and the head of its gas pipeline division:

“To the best of our understanding, the original outage happened in that vicinity,” she said. “That may change, but that is the best information that we have at this time.”

Johnson reached out Wednesday to both companies for comment on PSC’s assessment and its request to preserve evidence.

A Mountaineer Gas spokesperson wrote back, “to the best of our knowledge, the location is correct.”

West Virginia American Water did not acknowledge the PSC’s assessment, but confirmed a water main break occurred on that day and location.

A West Virginia American spokesperson went on to describe that line as an 8-inch, 34-year-old water main, adding that readily available records dating back to 2009 show no history of a break or repair.

Mountaineer Gas did not answer questions that Johnson asked about the age or size of its gas lines in the area.

PSC staff has until Dec. 6 to make recommendations for information and evidence -- with both companies having five days to respond.

While Mountaineer Gas has had dozens of crews spread out working to restore gas, Governor Justice said Tuesday that West Virginia American Water should be doing anything and everything it can to help.

WSAZ asked the water company -- again, Wednesday -- what it was doing to provide extra manpower or equipment at the scene.

West Virginia American provided no response to that question and said its president was unavailable for an interview.

