5 Killed in House Fire

Athens County, Ohio. (WSAZ) - A house fire has claimed the lives of 5 people according to the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s office.

Firefighters say it happened on Rainbow Lake Road Thursday morning.

Mikaela Hunt with the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s office says they received a call for an investigator around 8 a.m. The home was completely consumed by the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but investigators say they will have more information Friday.

