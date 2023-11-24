5 Killed in House Fire

MGN House Fire
MGN House Fire(MGN)
By Hunter Ellison
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 10:51 PM EST
Athens County, Ohio. (WSAZ) - A house fire has claimed the lives of 5 people according to the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s office.

Firefighters say it happened on Rainbow Lake Road Thursday morning.

Mikaela Hunt with the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s office says they received a call for an investigator around 8 a.m. The home was completely consumed by the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but investigators say they will have more information Friday.

